GRAVES, THOMAS CHESTER

Thomas Chester Graves, 85 – of Cape May, NJ flew to the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus on Sunday, May 14, 2023. He’ll always be remembered for his wry humor and kindness. Born in The Bronx on December 28, 1937, his life was filled with service to others. First he served in the US Navy, from which he retired after 24 years, then from New York State Corrections after 23 years. He was a founding member, past president and vice president of The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1 in Orange County, NY. He loved to celebrate his Irish heritage.

