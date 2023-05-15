GRAVES, THOMAS CHESTER

Thomas Chester Graves, 85 – of Cape May, NJ flew to the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus on Sunday, May 14, 2023. He’ll always be remembered for his wry humor and kindness. Born in The Bronx on December 28, 1937, his life was filled with service to others. First he served in the US Navy, from which he retired after 24 years, then from New York State Corrections after 23 years. He was a founding member, past president and vice president of The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1 in Orange County, NY. He loved to celebrate his Irish heritage.
He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary (formerly Donohue) Graves; and siblings: Mary, Edward, Peter, Sarah Edmondson, John, and Beatrice Staples. His first marriage to Maureen F. McCarthy produced 5 children: Julie, Susan Freitas, Tommy, David, and Deirdre Schloicka. He is survived by grandchildren: Matthew, Anna, Patrick, Mary Claire, Sophie, Kara, Reiley, Ashley, David, Kate, Brendan, and Grace. He leaves behind his loving wife Beverly and hundreds of friends and relatives who were touched by his presence in their lives.
Services will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Rio Grande Bible Baptist Church, 1107 Route 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Tom would appreciate a generous donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences at www.radzieta.com