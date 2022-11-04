NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

After a long healthy life of giving, caring and supporting others, Judith “Judy” Grace of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at the age of 78. Judy was the biological mother of two children; however, many people considered her their surrogate mother. She offered her home and endless amounts of her time to many family and friends.Judy is survived by her brothers William and Arthur Lathers, her children Jeffrey (Lori) Grace and Timothy (Janie) Grace, 4 grandchildren Melissa, Craig, Robin and Parker and 3 great grandchildren Seth, Axle and Rayetta.Judy was a strong, independent woman who loved unapologetically. She was a dedicated advocate for her children and grandchildren and was a huge part of their lives. She loved swimming, making cards, playing games, craft towels and finding the best deals, especially on Thomas the Train.She served in the Dennisville United Methodist Church Choir, a member of the United Methodist Women Church and was the church treasurer for many decades. It is no surprise, with her love for chocolate, her favorite Church activity was the annual fudge drive!Judy loved to be with her late husband Bob during his lifelong passion for the Boy Scouts where she served on countless Board of Reviews and achieved the Silver Beaver. Together they loved attending the yearly Family Reunion, National Quartet Convention and Word of Life.Relatives and friend are invited to attend her Funeral on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. There will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy Scouts Of America Troop 56, PO Box 264, Dennisville, NJ 08214 or Dennisville United Methodist Church, 134 Main Street, Dennisville, NJ 08214. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

