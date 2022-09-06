GOSSELIN, MARCY

Mary Marcy Mecray Gosselin, born on June 19, 1940, succumbed to complications from a routine medical procedure on September 4, 2022. She was a long time Dothan Resident and native of Cape May, New Jersey.She is preceded in death by her mother Jane Marcy Davis Mecray, father James Rice Mecray, her loving husband Robert (Bob) Ronald Gosselin, and her brothers John Marcy Mecray and Jeremiah Eldredge Mecray.She is survived by her sons Robert Ronald Gosselin, Jr. (Hope) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Andrew Marcy Gosselin (Lavonda) of Dothan, Alabama, daughter Susan Jane Gosselin Illgen (Joel) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Marcy is a descendant of the Marcy family, original settlers of Cape May, New Jersey. She and Bob migrated south to Dothan in 1978 to do the work of God in ministry.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evergreen Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at 1103 North Pontiac Avenue, Dothan, Alabama, 36303.
