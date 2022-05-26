GOFF, MARGARET M., 91 May 26, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOFF, MARGARET M., 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, May 24, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET GOFF as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWildwood Catholic Names New Athletic DirectorUPDATE: Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Cape May CrashTraffic Fatalities Rising, Report SaysNew Bus Service to Run from Philadelphia to Cape May CountyWildwood Police Arrest Man for Assault, WeaponsOfficials: Weekend Blaze in Dennis Kills 2 Dogs96th Street Bridge Unable to Open; Lane Restrictions Set for MondayFuel Prices Hit Boating HardMiddle Students Graduate College Before Graduating High SchoolUPDATE: Police Say Missing Middle Township Girl Found VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. West Cape May - To those that have expressed their misguided disdain for teachers and nurses and doctors for doing their level caring best to take care of others, while themselves being confronted by anti maskers,... North Cape May - The County did a great job finishing the paving on Town Bank Road, done overnight May 20th. Sadly, it only took 4 whole days before some utility contractor to start chopping holes in the nice smooth... Avalon - Why do the Avalon Police allow cars to park over the side walk on 77th st. It is dangerous for people walking babies or children in wagons to have to go around cars into street or on slanted apron.... North Cape May - RE: The Villas comment that love is dying in America. Yes, it is my friend, yes, it is. Wildwood Crest - I would like to thank a Furniture store in the Villas for coordinating the repair of a lounge chair that I purchased 4 yrs. ago. Although they were not obligated, they handled the matter for the... More Spouts Local Sports Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 Photo Galleries +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom +10 PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Herald Staff PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 5-25-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 5-25-2022