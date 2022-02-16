GLENNING, FRANCIS XAVIER, 77 Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLENNING, FRANCIS XAVIER, 77, of Seaville, February 13, 2022. He served with the Army National Guard. To plant a tree in memory of FRANCIS GLENNING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle Bay3 Middle Seniors Will Add Ivy to ResumesWildwood Police Arrest Man in Sexual Assault of MinorTractor Trailer Crashes Into School Bus, Only Minor InjuriesAvalon Planning Board to Consider Hotel, Restaurant DevelopmentShoprite Marmora Recalls Ground Beef Due to Bone FragmentsCrews Quickly Contain Wildwood House Fire‘99% Chance’ Troiano Will Run Again in 2023Lawmakers, Law Enforcement Discuss Juvenile ProblemsTalks of Selling Water Utility Lures Troiano Back to City Hall VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Wildwood - There are few things as comforting as a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just saying... North Wildwood - Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Ukraine's democratically-elected president Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator, and again questioned why the US isn't on Russia's side. Running as a show... Middle Township - Atlantic county commissioners voted not to accept any Cumberland county prisoners because they don’t want them released into their towns. I hope Cape May County commisioners will vote the same way... North Cape May - I'll be glad when February is over. Philadelphia - Thirty years from now there will be no Stone Harbor or Avalon million dollar homes! Sea level will rise a foot and wash away the islands! Keep raising those home prices on the barrier islands of... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022