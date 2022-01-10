GILBERTI, LOUIS F.

Louis F. Gilberti, 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ, formerly of Delaware County, PA, passed away January 6, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Louis and Rose Gilberti and worked as Plant Manager for the Interboro School District. He retired in 2001 and moved to Cape May Court House and enjoyed classic cars, music, and gardening. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings: Joseph Gilberti, Philip Gilberti, and Rita Paciotti.Louis is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Katherine “Kitty” (formerly Hays) and daughter Katherine “Kathie” Gilberti.Memorial service will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou’s name to the Cape May County Animal Shelter – DN 501B, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
