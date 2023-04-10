Dennis W. Gilbert, 72, of Swainton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born in Sea Isle City to the late John Lester Gilbert, Sr. and Ruth May Canuso Gilbert and was a lifetime resident of this area. Dennis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Dennis retired as Assistant Vice President from Ocean First Bank, formerly Cape Savings Bank, on December 1, 2017 after 48 years in banking. He enjoyed his cars and going to car shows. He loved shopping for clothes and had a collection of watches and colognes.
Dennis is survived by his wife Grace Lovell Gilbert, his stepdaughter Sharie Hiller, his stepson Scott Hiller, his step grandchildren Jayson Wieder, Colin Milio, Zachary Hiller, and Autumn Hiller; his sister Nancy (Raymond) Gibson; his nieces Marni (John) McCann, Susan (Ted) Wenner, and Betsy (Chris Wood) Brown; and many great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Ocean View. Memorial donations may be made to Cape Atlantic C.A.T.S., c/o Mew To You, 959 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. www.radzieta.com
