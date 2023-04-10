NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dennis W. Gilbert, 72, of Swainton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born in Sea Isle City to the late John Lester Gilbert, Sr. and Ruth May Canuso Gilbert and was a lifetime resident of this area. Dennis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of DENNIS GILBERT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.