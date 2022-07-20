NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GIBSON, THOMAS REYNOLD, 23, of Ocean City. He worked at the Ocean City Airport and for Cape May Aerial banner tow.

