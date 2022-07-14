GEORGANNA, ANDREW A., 90 Jul 14, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GEORGANNA, ANDREW A., 90, formerly of Wildwood Crest, July 10, 2022. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. To plant a tree in memory of ANDREW GEORGANNA as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Andrew A. Crest Air Force Wildwood Military Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles4 Vehicles Stolen in AvalonCape May Man Arrested in Fatal Route 55 CrashN. Wildwood Police Seek Missing TeenUPDATE: N. Wildwood Police Find Missing TeenPolice Seek Suspect in Whitesboro ShootingArrest Made for AR-15, Drugs, CashNun Presents Report Contradicting Stone Harbor ConsultantWads of Cash from the 1930s Discovered on Wildwood PropertyTaxes Increase for Residents of 8 Municipalities in '2222 Rescued from Sinking Charter Boat in SIC VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Diamond Beach - In July and August there are more than double the number of people per square mile in Diamond Beach than any other section of Lower Township. Despite this exposure, Lower Township officials continue... North Cape May - What is with the Ferry ? I was at the concert the last two Wednesday's . The last Ferry in had no American Flag or the Flag was on the back of the boat. The American Flag was lower than... Vineland - Freeze domestic spending....yesterday.! North Cape May - The men who wrote the 2nd Amendment hadn't just finished a hunting trip. They had just Liberated a Nation!!! Think about it, Who's trying to remove your rights? This is not about kids and... Stone Harbor - OMG I cannot believe the server space taken up by endless Rants about and attacking Non-Resident Homeowners in Stone Harbor. There is truly and "US" and then Everyone Else Mentality (... More Spouts Local Sports Philadelphia Flyers to Host 'Flyers Community Caravan' in Sea Isle City Jul 8, 2022 Second Annual Steve Libro Basketball Tournament Set for July 16 in Sea Isle City Jul 7, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Jul 1, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald