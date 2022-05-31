GENTZOW, HELENA MARIA

Helena Maria Gentzow, 72 of Cape May, NJ passed away on April 26, 2022 in Germany after a short battle with cancer. Helena was born December 8, 1949 in Nuestrum, Germany. When she was 18 years old she came to the United States to be a nanny for the Miele and Steinbach family in New York City. Helena was a beautiful soul that lit up every room when she entered and was loved by so many. She was a hard working and strong “German Woman”. She was an amazing cook and loved to cook for everyone. Helena was always happy when she was singing with the Angelus Choir and loved her church. She especially enjoyed helping at Sunday Masses, bingo, and other activities at the church. Helena had a heart of gold and would help anyone. She was always there for her children whenever they needed her and her proudest moments were being a Mom and an Oma. Helena is predeceased by her parents Anton and Helena Tieben and her husband Klaus. Helena is survived by her children Claudia and Andrew (Lori), her grandchildren Corbin, Ethan, and Dylan, and many brothers and sisters, and family in Germany. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd, Cape May on Saturday, June 4th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or http://loveof linda.org (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

