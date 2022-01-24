GAULT, THOMAS J., JR.

Gault, Thomas J., Jr., age 76 of Erma, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in, and formerly of, the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, Tom graduated from Mastbaum High School and went on to serve in the US Navy. A lifelong carpenter, he could fix or build anything and was a man of many talents. Tom was kindhearted, and had a great sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh. He enjoyed woodworking and music, mostly doo-wop, and especially enjoyed family gatherings.He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Elizabeth Gault, sister Betty Ann Sanchez, brother Joseph Yoa and brother-in-law Joseph Dombrosky. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years Helen, daughters Susan (Robert) Armbruster, Lisa Gault, Deborah (Mark) Jarosz, and Kathleen Gault, grandchildren Stacie Cooper, John Gault, Angela Jarosz, Mark Jarosz, Jr., Ryan Jarosz, Halley Armbruster, Thomas Gault, Emily Armbruster, and Josephine Gault, great-grandchildren Cole, Joshua, Jacob, Logan, Mark III, and Scarlett, sisters Margaret (Thomas) O’Neill and Nancy Dombrosky, sister-in-law Judi Yoa, and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service for Tom was held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May. Interment followed at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

