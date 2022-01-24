Gault, Thomas J., Jr., age 76 of Erma, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in, and formerly of, the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, Tom graduated from Mastbaum High School and went on to serve in the US Navy. A lifelong carpenter, he could fix or build anything and was a man of many talents. Tom was kindhearted, and had a great sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh. He enjoyed woodworking and music, mostly doo-wop, and especially enjoyed family gatherings.He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Elizabeth Gault, sister Betty Ann Sanchez, brother Joseph Yoa and brother-in-law Joseph Dombrosky. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years Helen, daughters Susan (Robert) Armbruster, Lisa Gault, Deborah (Mark) Jarosz, and Kathleen Gault, grandchildren Stacie Cooper, John Gault, Angela Jarosz, Mark Jarosz, Jr., Ryan Jarosz, Halley Armbruster, Thomas Gault, Emily Armbruster, and Josephine Gault, great-grandchildren Cole, Joshua, Jacob, Logan, Mark III, and Scarlett, sisters Margaret (Thomas) O’Neill and Nancy Dombrosky, sister-in-law Judi Yoa, and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service for Tom was held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May. Interment followed at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parking Rules Could Change in N. Wildwood
- No One Home at Time of House Fire on Stone Harbor Blvd.
- Indictments Filed Jan. 18
- Driver Charged After Elderly Ocean City Pedestrian Dies Being Hit by Car
- She Wouldn't Go Easy
- Court House Para-Athlete Inducted into National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame
- COAH Fund Controversy Lingers in Cape May
- Bridge Commission OKs Doubling Tolls Across 5 County Bridges
- Shamrock Move Will Be a 2-day Job
- County Announces 8 New Covid Deaths
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Rio Grande - If I walk into your establishment & a mask is required, you can politely ask me to put it on. Maybe, I have a million things on my mind & forgot to put it on. There is no need to scream at me...
- Wildwood - I do hope the city of Wildwood has a plan to tackle all the C.B.D., T.H.C.,Vapes and other smoking products being sold at every store on the Boardwalk to children this summer. It makes the place look...
- Villas - What if I am not a club joiner type? They are their own kind of snob bars. Will try another.
- Villas - To all male doubters: Maybe you should watch HGTV see how many women are being paid well . This was about women getting estimates read the spout correctly , typical male comment. Again there are...
- Lower Twnshp - Well, Brady-Rogers-Rothlesberger, time for you all to move over—There are new kids on the block that just gave us one of the best games in the history of the sport.