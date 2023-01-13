NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Regina Gau, 75, of Erma, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Cooper University Hospital lovingly surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born in Croydon, PA to the late David and Sarah O’Brien Wilson. She was the youngest sibling of 3 brothers, David, Joe and Jack.Regina (Jeannie) was a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School. She married the love of her life and started a family at age 21. She was a bookkeeper at Al's Plumbing and Heating and the Atlas Inn in Cape May. Jeannie belonged to the Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club and South Jersey Cocker Spaniel Club. Over the years she visited many elementary schools and nursing homes including Pelican Point and Crest Haven with her therapy dogs. She enjoyed putting smiles on people's faces and seeing the joy animals brought to people. Jeannie loved to show, train, breed, and groom cocker spaniels. She won countless awards and ribbons in agility and show. She rescued dogs and helped dogs find forever homes. She was an amazing dog mom. She loved animals of all kinds. She loved to travel, especially in her RV. Jeannie was a vivacious woman and was never afraid to try anything new. She was a great friend to all she encountered, and she would go above and beyond to help anyone that needed it. She loved her family deeply, especially her two grandchildren. She will be missed so much by all that were lucky enough to know and love her.“My Cardinal Song Is A Call To You... To Let You Know I Miss You Too”Regina is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Jerome K. Gau; her daughter, Darleen Gau-Tester (Shawn Tester); her granddaughters, Lola and Lucy Tester; and her sisters-in-law, Shirley Wilson and Carol Toney Rice. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Jeremy D. Gau.Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. and her memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230 https://www.beaconanimalrescue.org.

