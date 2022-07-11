NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GALLAGHER, JOHN P., 89, of Cape May, July 3, 2022. He served in the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN GALLAGHER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.