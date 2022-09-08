GALBALLY, SHARON HEENAN

Sharon Heenan Galbally, beloved wife, dear mother and grandmother, little sister, and generous aunt passed away at home in Stone Harbor, NJ on September 4, 2022. She died after a courageous battle with cancer, with her children and her husband of more than 45 years, Edward “Ned” Galbally at her bedside. She was affectionately known as “GiGi” to her seven grandchildren, “Aunt Beautiful” to her many nieces and nephews, and was a BFF to dozens of friends from every chapter of her life. Sharon was an avid tennis player, swimmer, and real estate maven who brightened the lives of all she knew.Born Sharon Ann Heenan on November 15, 1956, the ninth child of Edward T. Heenan (Lt. Col USAF) and Jane A. (Nugent) Heenan and beloved little sister to Mari (Obie) O’Brien, predeceased Colonel (USAF) Michael (Char), Connie (Stephen), Kevin (Bonnie), predeceased Pat Ellen, Brian (Susan), Jack (Barbara), and Jill Mull.Sharon grew up in North Wales, PA and attended nearby Gwynedd Mercy Academy where she enjoyed playing field hockey and tennis. Her mother and Ned’s mother were 2 of 6 graduates of Mercy Academy’s Class of 1935 (Broad and Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia), and the families remained close. She and Ned began their courtship while Sharon was a student at Penn State University and Ned was working in Pittsburgh. They were married in 1977 in North Wales by Sharon’s uncle, the Rev. Francis M. Nugent, SJ. Their first two sons, Edward H. “Neddy,” (Jennifer Murray) and James M. (Jaclyn Ford) were born in Baton Rouge, LA. The family subsequently relocated to Berkley Heights where they had two additional sons Brian C. (Julie Baujin), and Sean P., before finally settling in Warren Township, NJ. There Sharon excelled in real estate at Coldwell Banker for over 35 years while also developing a vast network of loyal friends, especially on the tennis court.Sharon spent her life at Stone Harbor, beginning as an infant with her parents and siblings, and continuing that tradition with her husband and family. Their Stone Harbor home was the social hub for countless family members and friends for over 30 years. On any given summer afternoon, she could be found with nieces, friends, or sisters-in-law on the tennis court, reading to one of her grandchildren on her front porch, playing cards or enjoying the beach. Most summer evenings Sharon loved preparing a meal for the often impromptu, large gatherings – family and friends alike – that sat down for dinner, wine and gin and tonics at her large round dining table. She played the key role in organizing annual Heenan events in Stone Harbor celebrating Easter and the 4th of July as well as the family’s flagship Thanksgiving Extravaganza that included a scavenger hunt and dinner for upwards of eighty-five family members. As a longtime member of Plainfield Country Club, Yacht Club of Stone Harbor and The Shore Club, she was active in pickleball, golf and tennis.Sharon had the unique ability to identify and nurture the best in all of us – leaving us feeling better than when we first met. This was seen by so many, (including her 40+ nieces and nephews, their spouses, children, and friends) but none more so than her seven beloved grandchildren, James, Connor, Sean, Brady, Ryan, Bailey Ann, and Brayden. Sharon was the incomparable center of gravity for her close-knit immediate family and a source of mirth, humor, and generosity for her extended family and friends. Her spirit will live on through early evening beach cocktails, random acts of kindness, family celebrations, powerful serves, long drives straight down the fairway and the boundless love she infused in her family and friends. Her positive spirit will multiply each time we choose to remember her mantra: “Do something to make someone happy today.”Sharon’s life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 15th at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, 9910 3rd Avenue, Stone Harbor New Jersey. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:30–11:00 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Branches Outreach, P.O. Box 633, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

