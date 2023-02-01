GAIN, DOLORES DENISE

Dolores Denise Gain, 68, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 3, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Hugh and Dolores Gonzalez Miller and moved here over ten years ago.Denise was a nurse at Cape Regional Medical Center and enjoyed traveling and shopping. She was a member of the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896.Denise is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Gain; her children, David Gain (Claire), Denise Gain, Jennifer Gain (James Mulholland), and Robert Gain (Cathy); her brother, John Miller; and her five grandchildren.Memorial service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

