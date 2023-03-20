FUNARI, SR., NELLO ANTHONY J.

Nello Anthony J. Funari, Sr., aka “Big T”, born September 30, 1931 in McComas, West Virginia, went Home to our blessed Savior March 16, 2023, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Nello was born in McComas, West Virginia to the late, Ulisse “Louis” Funari and Vincenza “Virginia” Lanzi Funari. His parents both immigrated from Perugia, Italy to McComas, where he and his sibling lived until the death of his father in a coal mining slate fall. Following the death of his father on September 6, 1940, his family moved to Philadelphia. Nello was 9 years old. He developed enduring friendships when he moved to Philadelphia, that continued his entire life. He graduated from North East Catholic High School in 1949. His passion for baseball lead to him being signed to the Philadelphia “A’s”. It was there he met Chief Bender.
He served in the Korean Conflict in the Special Activities Branch of the Army, where he was able to continue to play baseball at various bases to entertain and support the moral of his fellow servicemen.
He married MaryAnn Marcella Quinn, daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Miller Quinn on June 7, 1958 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Philadelphia. They had 2 children, Mary Ann Funari and Anthony J. Funari, Jr., “Little T”. They lived on Dauphin St. in Philadelphia and later in Cherry Hill New Jersey. He and his family enjoyed many summers at the beaches in South Jersey.
Later in life he and his family moved to Villas, New Jersey. It was there that he developed a new passion, Golf. Although he would often join in a pickup baseball game at Beer World, where he was employed. He eventually became the General Manager of PONDERLODGE GOLF COURSE, until it closed. This led to life-long friendships and many golfing excursions. He was a life-long member of Teamster Union 830 in Philadelphia. He was a member of St. Raymond’s Catholic Church, Villas, New Jersey and later St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ninzzo “Nazzareno” and Deno Funari, sister Elizabeth “Betty” Funari Coschi and his Grandson Matthew A. Funari. He is survived by his sister Lendi “Linda” Hartington, son Anthony J. Funari, Jr, daughter in law Mary Helems Funari, granddaughter Jessica Funari, grandson Robert Funari of Bowling Green, Ky. Daughter Mary Ann Funari, Cape May New Jersey, granddaughter Jena Laski, Dr. Charles “Chaz” Penza and Timothy Gay and Great Grandchildren Jadyn and Levi Laski and Paloma Penza. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funari Family would like to thank, the nurses, doctors, chaplains and social workers of Hosparus Health of Barren River, Bowling Green Kentucky for their care, help and support of their beloved family member. Their assistance was immeasurable.
The family would also like to thank Cone Funeral Home of Bowling Green, Ky and Evoy Funeral Home of Cape May, NJ for their combined assistance at this time.
A viewing will be held Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, from 9:30 -10:30am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, NJ with a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am at St. John Neumann Parish/St Raymond’s Catholic Church, Bayshore Rd. and Ocean Ave. Villas, NJ with burial following at Cold Springs Cemetery next to his grandson and wife. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of FUNARI SR. NELLO ANTHONY J. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.