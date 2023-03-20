FUNARI, SR., NELLO ANTHONY J.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nello Anthony J. Funari, Sr., aka “Big T”, born September 30, 1931 in McComas, West Virginia, went Home to our blessed Savior March 16, 2023, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Nello was born in McComas, West Virginia to the late, Ulisse “Louis” Funari and Vincenza “Virginia” Lanzi Funari. His parents both immigrated from Perugia, Italy to McComas, where he and his sibling lived until the death of his father in a coal mining slate fall. Following the death of his father on September 6, 1940, his family moved to Philadelphia. Nello was 9 years old. He developed enduring friendships when he moved to Philadelphia, that continued his entire life. He graduated from North East Catholic High School in 1949. His passion for baseball lead to him being signed to the Philadelphia “A’s”. It was there he met Chief Bender.

To plant a tree in memory of FUNARI SR. NELLO ANTHONY J. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.