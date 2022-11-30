FRANCIS, MATTHEW R., Jr Nov 30, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANCIS, MATTHEW R., Jr., 83, of Woodbine. November 17, 2022. He was a member of the Cape May Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. To plant a tree in memory of MATTHEW FRANCIS, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Francis Cape May Congregation Of Jehovah Woodbine Witness Member Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSWAT Team Raids Villas House, Methamphetamine and Cash RecoveredReport: ICONA Offers $6.5M for Downtown OC Bank BuildingIndictments November 22, 2022LT Council Sets Zone for Cannabis BusinessesTowns, County On The Hook for $27m Unused Sick TimeMan Injured in Whitesboro Shooting$21M Avalon Sale Sets RecordWildwood Hopes to Break Even on Beach EventsCM Parking Advisory Committee Proposes Changes on Jackson StreetUpper Township Revises Outdoor Lighting and Pervious Paving VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Middle Township - To the person asking about who the new surrogate is going to be. Don’t have to look too far .I heard it’s going to be someone's daughter. Middle Township - When are the Christmas spouts coming back? Middle Township - Watching the Ford vs Ferrari movie, just shows how people with money when insulted and having the money can buy what they want but still manage to screw it all up .They don’t give a hoot about anyone... Wildwood - Please do not drink and bike. The other day I saw a man face down, with his crocs nowhere to be found. Villas - I agree with the Spouter about sending DNA to ancestry.com or anywhere, for that matter. A perfect example why not to, is when they accused a twin for a murder based on DNA sent in. That shows how... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald