FRAME, ELIZABETH

Elizabeth “Jean” Frame, 73, passed away on January 17, 2022. Jean was born in Richwood, WV to Ivan Hinkle and Alice Hall. She had a Bachelor’s degree in Business and was a medical transcriptionist at Cape Regional Medical Center for 35 years. Jean enjoyed crocheting, baking, thrift shopping, extreme couponing and shopping at Dollar Tree along with spending time and spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She is predeceased by her mother and father. Jean is survived by her husband of 29 years Delmas Frame, her children Judi (Brian Robson) Lund, Steven (June) Lund, Erik (Rebeka) Lund, her grandchildren Morgan Elizabeth, Emily Paige, Grace, Victoria, Danny, Callie, Mia, Bella and Garrett, her great-grandchild Paisley Jean, 1 brother and 4 sisters, step-daughter Becky and her son Lee, numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. A service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Fishing Creek Road on January 23, 2022 at 2pm with a luncheon to follow. Condolences may be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
