George V. Fox, 77, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born in Philadelphia to the late Andrew George and Ella Mae Kremer Fox, he moved here 18 years ago from Marlton. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion. His love for flying led to his career as a pilot for Delta Airlines and Pan Am. George also enjoyed boating and fishing and especially spending time with his friends and family.George is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Edward) Finnegan, Susan Hunt, and Tricia (Doug) Hunt; his sisters, Eleanor Goldberg, Dianne Januzelli, and Lorraine (Jack) Brecht; his two grandsons, Daniel Finnegan and Matthew Finnegan; and his nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia J. Fox.Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Survivors of Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
