Lillian R. Fowler, 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Kenneth and Lillian Sutton Hickman, she was a lifetime resident here. She was a member of the South Dennis Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed camping. She was a teacher’s aide at Cape May County Vo-Tech.Mrs. Fowler is survived by daughter Bonnie (Bob) Vitola; her sister Helen Hinchliffe; her grandson Joshua (Ashley) Vitola; her great grandchildren Adalia and Izzabella; and her nieces and nephews including Sharon Lilla and Doug Hinchliffe. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Fowler.Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
