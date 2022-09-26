FOGLIO, JOSEPH S., 88 Sep 26, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOGLIO, JOSEPH S., 88, of Palermo, September 13, 2022. He served with the Ocean City Fire Department. To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH FOGLIO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joseph S. Fire Department Palermo Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles2 Dead After Chaotic Weekend in WildwoodPolice Respond as Unsanctioned Car Rallies Come to TownChild Hospitalized After North Wildwood Pool AccidentIrishman Charged in July Car TheftMotorcyclist Airlifted After Single Vehicle CrashIndictments Filed Sept. 20Cape May Moves to Register Boats Docked for Over 30 DaysCoastal Consultant Gives Update on Stone Harbor BeachesWildwood to Temporarily Help West Wildwood’s PoliceCounty GOP to Boycott Commissioner Debate VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - Let's let this sink in for a while. Two (2) dead in Wildwood over the weekend. And for what? Wildwood Crest - An "unsanctioned car rally"? Are you kidding me? This was a RIOT, pure and simple. Definition of a RIOT: A violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd, a violent public disturbance. The... Cape May - Rap music at the Cape May Octoberfest? What does that have to do with Octoberfest? Ocean City - I don't speak about much, but last weekend's events in Wildwood were absolutely horrible, and the fact that at least one person perished as a result of utter stupidity of the participants... Cape May Court House - Exactly who is the "Make America Great Again" battle cry for? Is it for women of childbearing age whose right to reproductive freedom has been taken away? Is it for young people saddled... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald