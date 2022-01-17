NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nancy (Fahey) Fluharty age 77, of Cape May, NJ passed away on October 31, 2021 at the Crest Haven Nursing Home (Cape May Court House, NJ) after a long-time battle with Alzheimer’s. Nancy was born in Wilmington, Delaware on July 28, 1944. The daughter of the late Dorothy (Tolmie) Fahey and Andrew F. Fahey. Predeceased by her brother Michael (Mike) Fahey. Nancy graduated from Saint Elizabeth High School in Wilmington, Delaware. After high school Nancy was employed by the DuPont Company, Wilmington, DE for several years. Nancy and her family moved to Cape May, New Jersey in 1993. During that time Nancy worked the front desk at the “Inn of Cape May” and she also helped her dear friends Margaret & Jay manage their store “Cape May News”. Nancy loved the beaches in New Jersey (especially living in Cape May), to play tennis and travel. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends, and family. Nancy is survived by her two loving children Thomas Andrew Fluharty (Jill) of West Wildwood, NJ and Maggie (Fluharty) Burke (Jason) of Winter Garden, FL. She was also very proud of her grandchildren Emily, Madison, Zachary, Mae, Nathan & Great Grandson Robbie. Nancy is also survived by her two sisters, Sue Thackeray and Margaret Thielemann (Paul) of Florida, and sister-in-law Deborah Fahey of Delaware; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Friday Jan. 28th, 2022 at the Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. In memory of Nancy, contributions may be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of NANCY FLUHARTY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.