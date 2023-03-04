FLUEHR, LAWRENCE F. Lawrence F. "Larry" Fluehr, 77, of Avalon, New Jersey, formerly of Philadelphia, on March 2, 2023. A. He was a Realtor in Avalon and the surrounding Islands for more than 40 years. Son of the late Virginia and Joseph Fluehr of the Torresdale section of Philadelphia. Loving brother of Virginia Campbell, Joseph (Betsy), Marilyn, James, Robert, Thomas, Rosemary, Marita (George) Berkelbach, Marsia Trainor, Christopher (Lori), Brian (Marianne), Maureen, Marybeth (Don) Vandiver, Sharon (John) Kleinjan, and Michael (Melissa). He is survived by his 40 nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, and his clients, colleagues and associates from over 40 years in business are invited to His viewing on Friday March 10, 2023 from 3 - 5 PM at Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive. Avalon NJ, 08202. Mass of Christian Burial at 5PM. A reception will follow immediately at Tierney Hall adjacent to the Church. For those planning on attending Larry's reception, please RSVP to Les Lishon at lesterlishon@gmail.com or 610-442-8575. Larry's Committal service will take place at 12 Noon on Saturday March 11, 2023 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lawrence F. Fluehr Charitable Fund. c/o Raymond James Charitable, PO Box 23559, St. Petersburg, FL 33742. Checks may be made to Raymond James Charitable Fund # 490485. To share a memory of Larry, please visit www.tjfluehr.com
