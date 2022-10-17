NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FLOOD, CLARE A., 86, of South Seaville, on October 11, 2022. She was a member of St. Casimir Church in Woodbine and the Cape May County Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

