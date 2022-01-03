FLACCO, MARIE R.

Marie R. Flacco (nee Finelli), 87, of Wildwood Crest, NJ.It is with tremendous sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beautiful, strong, independent, and loving wife, mother, and Mom-mom, Marie Finelli Flacco on December 25, 2021. She loved and took pride in all her roles as a devoted wife, mother, Mom-mom, daughter, sister, and aunt. Marie was pre-deceased by her loving daughter, Christine Flacco, and devoted parents Salvatore and Maria Finelli. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Lou Flacco, cherished daughters Lu Ann Flacco (Tony Sbarra), Marie Flacco Scaglione (Anthony Scaglione), and son Louis Flacco, her siblings Annette Connor, Joan Finelli, and Pat Finelli, and the true lights of her heart and life, her granddaughters Theresa Flacco, Sienna and Arianna Scaglione. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Jean Bowman and Barbara Flacco, 8 nieces, 2 nephews, 11 great nieces, 9 great nephews, 5 great great nieces and 5 great great nephews.Born in Orange, NJ, Marie grew up on Whittlesey Avenue in West Orange. Marie and her girlfriends vacationed in Wildwood, which is where she met her beloved Lou. After they were married in 1957, Marie and Lou settled in Wildwood Crest. Marie was a long time member of the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Corp Women's Auxiliary. She was always very active in sports, most especially tennis. Marie enjoyed getting her nails done, line dancing, singing, playing the lottery, going to the Wildwood High School basketball games with Lou, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she thrived on her daily FaceTimes with her family, as well as her family gatherings. Marie was the sunshine that could brighten anyone’s day with her infectious smile, and she loved going out and talking with everyone! Her endless faith and unconditional love for her family and friends were evident in all that she did each day. Her favorite color was lavender, which symbolizes purity, devotion, and love. She truly was a pure soul who was devoted to all whom she loved, and she loved deeply and with a huge heart! She will be missed terribly but never forgotten.Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon Friday, January 7th, 2022, at the Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ, where friends and family may call from 9:30 to 11:45 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marie’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
