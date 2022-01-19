NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FINLEY, WENDY J., 67, of Greenfield, Upper Township, January 16, 2022. She was a Basic Skills teacher in the Middle Twp. Public School system.

