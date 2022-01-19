FINLEY, WENDY J., 67 Jan 19, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FINLEY, WENDY J., 67, of Greenfield, Upper Township, January 16, 2022. She was a Basic Skills teacher in the Middle Twp. Public School system. To plant a tree in memory of WENDY FINLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDocumentary Recalls Long-forgotten Dennisville Train CrashIndictments Filed Jan. 11Driver Charged After Elderly Ocean City Pedestrian Dies Being Hit by CarW. Cape May Supports License Bid for Cannabis DispensaryCape May Reorganizes Virtually; Short-term Rental Ordinance IntroducedNorth Wildwood Asks for Help ID'ing Suspect After Alleged Car Break-inCounty Announces 4 New Covid DeathsUpdate on Proposed Beesley’s Point Winery OfferedWildwood Police Arrest Man After Car Break-insBuchanan Settlement Approved by Avalon Council VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May Court House - Free M95 masks to be worn in all stores and venues and COVID tests now delivered to your door. Order now!!!! Villas - Just why do spouters have to be so negative about the Eagles because they lost. At least they didn’t play as bad as Dallas or Dak telling the fans to behave the way they did that was poor! Eagles... Cape May - I don't work for the city but am a true republican. Vote GOP in every election. I understand there is still some money left in the Housing Trust Fund. Can the mayor please give me let's say... Cape May Court House - In the past month, my wife has solicited upwards of a dozen estimates for work on our house, yet every electrician, HVAC, plumber, and contractor have addressed their estimates to me, even though I... Middle Township - Going to be another year with county taxes going up again. When it the commissioners going to be held responsible for their carelessness in spending. The raises and bonuses they are giving out... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-19-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-19-2022