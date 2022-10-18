FINEBERG, VIRGINIA J.

Virginia (Ginny) Fineberg, 74, of Cape May Court House, passed away on October 11, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Ginny graduated from Marple Newtown High School in Delaware County where she was a competitive and accomplished swimmer. Ginny attended the University of Connecticut where she earned a B.A. Degree in Speech and Communications. It was there she would meet Bob, her husband of 52 years. In the early 1970’s, Ginny was an administrator at Hall-Mercer Center, a unit of Pennsylvania Hospital, serving incapacitated adults. In 1976, after relocating to Wildwood Crest, she became the director of the Wildwood Convention Center. In 1982, she founded Sandpiper Embroidery. Sandpiper grew from a homebased business into a commercial enterprise servicing both local businesses and national brands. Ginny became a legend in her field as both a speaker and an educator on the convention circuit and the author of a regular column in Stitches Magazine. Ginny worked with equal passion for Camp Dreamcatcher, a nonprofit organization that provides safe, therapeutic and educational programs to HIV/AIDS impacted youth and their families. In her 26 years of service, Ginny was both a counselor and a board member. Her efforts helped establish a welcoming environment for countless campers and staff and contributed to the growth and development of the camp and its programs. Ginny is survived by her husband, Bob, daughter Cynthia, son Daniel, sister Evelyn Kenealy (John), nieces Laura Swanson (Chris), Diana Boorn (Jason), nephew Tim Kenealy (Emma), and their children. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1 - 2:30pm followed by a funeral service at 2:30pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be at the Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Dreamcatcher, 148 West State Street, Suite 104, Kennett Square, PA, 19348 (www.campdreamcatcher.org) or The Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, 230 W. Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (www.pennmedicine.org). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Rio Grande Entertainment Complex ‘Moving Forward’
- July 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- LCMR Locked Down After Hoax Threat
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- Over 2,000 Purchased their Beach Tags in Avalon for Stone Harbor Beaches
- Rare Bird Spotted in Del Haven
- "Boots at the Beach" Canceled Indefinitely
- Pedestrian Killed Outside Villas CVS
- ‘We’re Going to Take Whatever Action is Necessary’
- Wildwood Cracks Down on ‘Exhibition Driving’
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - To the spouter stating that borough is paying ~60k for one officer to patrol at night you are incorrect. They are paying for the officer on patrol, his manager and ALL costs associated with patrol. (...
- Frog Hollow - The new 20 mph speed limit has been proposed by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. What are their recommendations to control bicyclists who run red lights, drive the wrong way on streets, and run...
- West Wildwood - The spouter who said the concept of fish and chips were copied from some store in Portugal is ridiculous. No one here is from Portugal and the original fish and chips were offered here first. I...
- Villas - Do any of you remember the 1962 February storm that hit the shore? That was called the perfect storm, that took out a lot of Avalon along with other towns, so yes the hurricanes are going to...
- Seaville - I live along a state highway in Upper Township. Overnight, my Jeff Van Drew sign disappeared, and a Tim Alexander sign was in its place. Maybe Mr Alexander or his workers can bring my Van Drew sign...