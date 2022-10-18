FINEBERG, VIRGINIA J.

Virginia (Ginny) Fineberg, 74, of Cape May Court House, passed away on October 11, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Ginny graduated from Marple Newtown High School in Delaware County where she was a competitive and accomplished swimmer. Ginny attended the University of Connecticut where she earned a B.A. Degree in Speech and Communications. It was there she would meet Bob, her husband of 52 years. In the early 1970’s, Ginny was an administrator at Hall-Mercer Center, a unit of Pennsylvania Hospital, serving incapacitated adults. In 1976, after relocating to Wildwood Crest, she became the director of the Wildwood Convention Center. In 1982, she founded Sandpiper Embroidery. Sandpiper grew from a homebased business into a commercial enterprise servicing both local businesses and national brands. Ginny became a legend in her field as both a speaker and an educator on the convention circuit and the author of a regular column in Stitches Magazine. Ginny worked with equal passion for Camp Dreamcatcher, a nonprofit organization that provides safe, therapeutic and educational programs to HIV/AIDS impacted youth and their families. In her 26 years of service, Ginny was both a counselor and a board member. Her efforts helped establish a welcoming environment for countless campers and staff and contributed to the growth and development of the camp and its programs. Ginny is survived by her husband, Bob, daughter Cynthia, son Daniel, sister Evelyn Kenealy (John), nieces Laura Swanson (Chris), Diana Boorn (Jason), nephew Tim Kenealy (Emma), and their children. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1 - 2:30pm followed by a funeral service at 2:30pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be at the Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Dreamcatcher, 148 West State Street, Suite 104, Kennett Square, PA, 19348 (www.campdreamcatcher.org) or The Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, 230 W. Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (www.pennmedicine.org). Condolences at www.radzieta.com

