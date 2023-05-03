FENNIMORE, EMILY SUSAN

Emily Susan Fennimore, 56, North Cape May, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, Camden after battling her illness since 2019.
Born September 30, 1966 in Warminster PA, she was the daughter of the late Foster and Carol (Wood) Evans.
Growing up in Warminster she attended and graduated from William Tennent High School.
Emily met and fell in love with William Fennimore 45 years ago. Eventually the two would marry and become parents to Billy, Jackie and Eddie. The two relocated to North Cape May in 1991.
Holidays were special to Emily but her favorite one was Christmas. She would watch Christmas movies all year long. She also loved listening to music especially country and classic rock.
Emily will be forever loved and missed by her husband Bill; children Billy (Angel), Jackie (Michael), Eddie (Liz); grandchildren whom she loved more than anything Sean, Liam, and Lainey; sister-in-laws Donna (Ed) and Karen; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ has been entrusted with arrangements. The family would prefer contributions to Virtua Center for Liver Disease at Our Lady of Lourdes at GiveToVirtua.org.