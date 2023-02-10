FEHN, ROBERT JOHN, SR.

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert John Fehn Sr. on January 12th, 2023 in Texas. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 15, 1957 and grew up in Ocean City, NJ. He attended St. Augustine’s Elementary, Holy Spirit High School and CMC Technical School.He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Fehn and mother, Agnes (nee) Belland. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betsey Herbicek Fehn, children, Robert Jr., William, Devon, Alexandra and his grandsons, Graham, James and Noah.Bob was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather. He was known for his many accomplishments, hobbies and interests. He was an entrepreneur, HAM radio operator, woodworker, modeler, and radio-control airplane enthusiast. His diverse careers included being a Radio Technician, EMT/Firefighter for the City of Wildwood Fire Dept., Merchant Marine Master, Boat Captain, Computer Network Designer, CEO & Chief Engineer of Jersey Cape Information Systems, President & Chief Engineer of ProNet-USA, Weekend Coordinator for the Calvert Marine Museum and the Director of Information Technology at St. Mary's Metropolitan Commission.Dedicated to serving his community and improving the lives of those around him, Bob volunteered for many organizations including the Cape May County Rescue Squad, Ocean City Rescue Squad, Holly Beach Fire Dept., the Technical Advisory Committee for Cape May County Vo-Tech, and Chairman of the Board of Directors & EVO Driver at Calvert Advanced Life Support. He was also a member of AOPA, IEEE, USCG AUX, and Drum Point Club. He lived his life doing the things he loved, from cruising the Eastern Seaboard and Intercoastal Waterway with his family to traveling the US with his wife and cats in their Airstream.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to organizations such as the NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum, Calvert Marine Museum, The Humane Society or your local Volunteer Fire/EMS department. The family of Robert John Fehn Sr. would like to thank the many people including family, friends and coworkers who reached out during this difficult time.Interment will be private. A Celebration of life is planned for August 20th, 2023 in New Jersey. Condolences and well wishes can be sent to BobFehnFamily@gmail.com. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
