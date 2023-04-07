FARRELL, JR., RAYMOND PATRICK

Raymond Patrick Farrell, Jr., 84 – of Avalon, NJ passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023. He was born March 28, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Raymond P. and Helene (Bonsall) Farrell.
Raymond graduated from Archmere Academy, Claymont, DE Class of 1957. Following graduation he attended the University of Notre Dame. Raymond joined his father’s business, Harper Packing Company, Inc., located in Chester, PA. After 7 years of service in the Marine Corps Reserves he was discharged in 1967. During Ray’s lifetime he grew his father’s manufacturing business and moved it to Bridgeport, NJ. He founded Concord Foundry in Chester, PA and Barclay 500 in Bridgeport, NJ. As a real estate developer at the Jersey Shore, he built single family homes and townhomes. Raymond was Commodore of the Avalon Yacht Club in 1994 and enjoyed many great memories there watching his children sail.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lynn; children: Christine (Jack) Baptista, Laura (John) Baerwald, Kathryn Kulp, Raymond Patrick (Christy) Farrell III, Melissa (Dean) Dion; 12 grandchildren; and brother Gerard D. Farrell. He is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Helene Farrell, and sister Helaine Marie.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Maris Stella Church, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass will start at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield. PA. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
