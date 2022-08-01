NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FALCON, RONALD, 87, of Dennis Township, July 28, 2022. He served in the US Army during World War II.

To plant a tree in memory of RONALD FALCON, 87 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.