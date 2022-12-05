William H. Evans Jr., 84, of Milford, PA went home to our Lord on December 2, 2022.Bill was born on September 24, 1938 to William H. Evans Sr. and Alice Petty Evans in Hawthorne, NJ.In his youth, Bill was a member of his grade school shooting club and high school football team. At 17, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp where he not only served his country as a Marine Division Recon Corporal, but also played football. One of his favorite memories was playing the “Baltimore Colts” while on the USMC football team.After the Marine Corps, Bill continued to protect and serve as a police officer before becoming an industrial property manager. With vast knowledge and strong values, he not only took care of industrial properties, but also his many employees. Bill was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was very protective of, and generous with those he loved.Bill had a long and full life. He was a life-long patriot who enjoyed cars, motorcycles, football, good food, and jazz music. Most of all he loved spending time at home with his wife Yali, his dog Cleo, who never left his side, and his friends and family.Bill is survived by his beloved wife Yali; daughters Kim (Mike) and Kelly; grandchildren Dana (Bill) and Amy (Matt); great grandchildren Noah, Aaron, Eli and Abel; and nieces and nephews.His memorial and cremation will be private at the wishes of Bill and his family.Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA.
