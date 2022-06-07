EVANS, JOANNA LOUISE

Joanna Louise Evans, 88, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Her daughters were with her. Joanna was born in Philadelphia, PA, April 9, 1934 to Mary Catherine Evans (nee Garstkiewicz) and Robert Louis Evans; she graduated from Nazareth Academy, Philadelphia, where she was co-editor of the school newspaper and president of her senior class. She learned to sew, play the accordion, and the piano. Her family vacationed in Avalon, NJ where they eventually built a summer home. She loved the ocean, boating, swimming, and sailing.She enlisted in the Navy at age 18. She received the “Honor Woman”, “American Spirit” and “National Defense Medal”. She served as secretary to Rear Admiral Dale Harris in Pensacola, FL. She met and married Lt. John Mudrock. As a Navy family they moved nine times to five different states with a growing family of five daughters. She was a Girl Scout Leader. She sewed many of the family’s fashions including First Communion, Easter clothes and her daughter’s wedding dresses.Her love of writing continued throughout her life. She submitted plays to Playwright Magazine, recorded two plays on tape, self-published a book, and wrote personal memoirs for her family. She moved to Avalon to care for her mother. She learned to play the Paraguayan Harp. She played music for healing in nursing homes and for hospice patients. She was also an organist for Maris Stella Church.She took her family on vacation to Disney World and the Grand Canyon. She also traveled to Mexico, Spain and Wales, and had taken spiritual retreats. In her later years, she advocated for several issues on behalf of the aging. She valued living independently among a caring community at Chapline House, Prince Frederick, MD. There, she enjoyed spending time with new friends and greatly appreciated the dedication of the staff, all of which made this community a special home for her.Joanna is survived by her sister Marie Tranovich; four daughters, Rosemarie Dennison, Virginia Mudrock (John Ramsey), Marianne Schneider (Dave) and Julianne Scheffler; 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren; she was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Jacquelene; her brother, Robert Evans, Sr, his wife Genevieve; Brother-in-law Steven Tranovich and son-in-law, Robert Scheffler.Joanna was an organ donor; services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support your family’s favorite charities.
