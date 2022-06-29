NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Rosemarie Essig, 74, of Dennisville, NJ passed away June 27, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Emelio and Margaret Iacobone. She moved with her family to Cape May County in 1985 after living in New Britain Township, PA. Rose was Director of the Dennis Township Senior Center for 18 years. She also worked at the Golden Inn Hotel and Avalon Country Club.Rosemarie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Paul R. Essig; sons Todd Essig, Sr. and Craig Essig; and grandchildren Christopher, Todd Jr., Jacob, and Paige. She is predeceased by her brother Anthony Iacobone. Services will be at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave. Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. Viewing will continue Thursday July 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

