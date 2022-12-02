NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ruth Mae Edwards, 81, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born in Belleville, FL to the late R.B. Wright and Ella Mae Holton Wright, she moved to Whitesboro in 1968 after living in Wildwood. She was a member of Christ Gospel Church where she served on the Church Mothers and as president of the Youth Department, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and traveling.Mrs. Edwards is survived by her children Barbara (Claude) Vernet and Robert (Stephanie) Edwards; her siblings R.B. Wright, Jr., David Wright, Mabel Akins, and Athelene Merine; her four grandchildren Robert, Davon, Brandon, and Destiny; and her six great grandchildren Victoria, Ariah, Rayven, Robert Jr., Skylar, and Taliyah. She was predeceased by her husband Robert James Edwards on February 10, 2018.Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

