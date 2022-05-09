NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EDWARDS, KENNETH JOSEPH, 75, of Petersburg, April 24, 2022. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.

