EBLEY, MARY E.

Mary E. Ebley, 90 of Erma, NJ - passed away the morning of April 25, 2023. She was born in Camden, New Jersey on November 23,1932, she was 90 years old. She grew up in the Camden, Pennsauken area, married John Ebley, they had a son. She worked for over 30 years for Holman Lincoln Mercury in Maple Shade retiring as Fleet Manager. She had an amazing work ethic and made many lifelong friends there. After moving to the Cape May area about 17 years ago, she started volunteering at now, Cape Regional Medical Center mostly in the therapy department. These wonderful people made it possible for her to continue what she loved to do in spite of health issues. Volunteering was everything to her. Thank you. Whether you were a relative, casino buddy, co-worker, or friend, she cherished what you brought to her life. Mary loved holding a new baby. Something she got to do a lot of. The little ones would all go running to Mary’s apartment when they got here. They were her sunshine. In her memory, do a good deed, pay it forward, help someone. Arrangements are by Radzieta Funeral Home, there is no service per her wishes. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
