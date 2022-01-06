Frank A. Eble, of Wildwood, passed away on December 30th, 2021 at the age of 91.Frank was born in New York, NY to the late Hattie and Francis X. A. Eble. He graduated at the age of 20 with a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering from Catholic University. He later earned a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. For many years, Frank worked as an Engineer for RCA, which then became GE, and was an active member of the ASPEP union until his retirement. He enjoyed trivia, and crossword puzzles, and created thousands of “Shenanagrams”, which are anagram-style brain puzzles. Frank wrote a book, “Fatal Crossings”, and published it online himself. In his free time, he enjoyed watching baseball and could cite game and player’s statistics effortlessly. Frank was strong in his Catholic faith and was a kind and generous man, who always helped others before himself. He is very loved and will be sincerely missed.Frank is predeceased by his first wife, Theresa Eble (nee Valenti) and his second wife, Dolores Murray Eble; son, Francis J. Eble; step-son Charles Rafferty; and sister, Jane Eble Hillis. He is survived by his daughters, Ann E. Cannon (Patrick), Marie C. Eble (Robert Burgess); step-daughter, Joanne Golley; grandchildren, Amanda Murray, Chelsea Cannon, and Katherine and Andrew Burgess; step-grandchildren, David Fitzgerald and Sean Golley; great-grandchildren, Connor, Hunter and Hayley; and many loving nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to attend Frank’s Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Saint John Neumann’s Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ.In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to American Heart Association or American Lung Association at the following links:https://www.heart.org/https://www.lung.org/Arrangements entrusted to Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3
- GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May County
- UPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3
- Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm Approaches
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4
- Cape Regional ER at One Point Too Busy for New Patients
- McQuillen Retires as Sea Isle Police Chief
- More Snow Likely Early Friday Morning
- Local Police Officers Set to Appear in Criminal Court
- Wildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel Burglary
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - A spouter from Avalon offered a spout that claimed vaccines and masks have been proven to be ineffective. The moderator calls a spout like this opinion but she should be reminded that spouters are...
- West Cape May - After dropping my nephew off at school ,the borough of WCM should be ashamed of the mess they left in front of the school. They couldn't plow to the curb ? and push the snow to an end ? The...
- Wildwood Crest - Best wishes to the 2/3 newly elected and re-elected team of commissioners. It will not be the same without Joyce Gould on council. I surely hope the new commission plans to honor her for serving over...
- North Cape May - Lower township did a wonderful job clearing off the side streets but what happened with the main roads; Bayshore and Townbank. I heard the County didn’t get the rock salt. Who is running the show...
- South Seaville - Here we are Wednesday morning in South Seaville, some 36 plus hours after the snow storm of what seems like the century ,if you live on Main Street . I say that because it’s as though it’s not been...