NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Frank A. Eble, of Wildwood, passed away on December 30th, 2021 at the age of 91.Frank was born in New York, NY to the late Hattie and Francis X. A. Eble. He graduated at the age of 20 with a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering from Catholic University. He later earned a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. For many years, Frank worked as an Engineer for RCA, which then became GE, and was an active member of the ASPEP union until his retirement. He enjoyed trivia, and crossword puzzles, and created thousands of “Shenanagrams”, which are anagram-style brain puzzles. Frank wrote a book, “Fatal Crossings”, and published it online himself. In his free time, he enjoyed watching baseball and could cite game and player’s statistics effortlessly. Frank was strong in his Catholic faith and was a kind and generous man, who always helped others before himself. He is very loved and will be sincerely missed.Frank is predeceased by his first wife, Theresa Eble (nee Valenti) and his second wife, Dolores Murray Eble; son, Francis J. Eble; step-son Charles Rafferty; and sister, Jane Eble Hillis. He is survived by his daughters, Ann E. Cannon (Patrick), Marie C. Eble (Robert Burgess); step-daughter, Joanne Golley; grandchildren, Amanda Murray, Chelsea Cannon, and Katherine and Andrew Burgess; step-grandchildren, David Fitzgerald and Sean Golley; great-grandchildren, Connor, Hunter and Hayley; and many loving nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to attend Frank’s Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Saint John Neumann’s Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ.In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to American Heart Association or American Lung Association at the following links:https://www.heart.org/https://www.lung.org/Arrangements entrusted to Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.