DURST, FRED E.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Fred E. Durst, 65, passed away on Tuesday March 1st, 2022 surrounded by family.He is survived by his wife Patricia Durst, his son Martin Durst (Catherine), his daughter Julia Bailey (Ernesto), his sister Kim Konefsky (Bruce), and his two grandchildren - Juliana and Nyah, who he enjoyed spending time with very much. Fred is also survived by his brother in law (George), two sisters in law (Mary and Beth), and several nieces and nephews.Fred loved animals and adopted senior dogs from the shelter throughout his life. He was refreshingly genuine with a big sense of humor and had a way of making everyone feel like family.A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Fred's name to the Middle Township Ambulance Corps, PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.