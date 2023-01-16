DUNNE, TERRANCE JAMES

Terrance James “Jimmy” Dunne, 57, passed away on January 12, 2023. Jimmy was born in Sea Isle City, NJ and lived in the Cape May County area. He graduated in 1983 from Lower Cape May Regional High School and worked as a truck driver for Cape May County Road Department for 32 years. He recently worked as a porter at Kindle Ford for 3 years. Jimmy loved watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys, Phillies and Notre Dame. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his dog, Raven. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dawn and son Tyler. He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Joyce Dunne. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Evoy Funeral Home at 12noon. Family and friends may call from 10-12 for visitation. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com

