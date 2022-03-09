DUNN, SANDRA HELEN

Sandra Helen Dunn (75) passed away last Saturday, March 5, 2022, in her family home on West Andrews Avenue built by her grandfather over a century ago. Sandy was born August 1946, to her beloved parents Alma and John “Jack” Dunn. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sigrid and Theodore Hansen, John and Ina Dunn, her cousins Norman Hansen, Ronnie Hansen, and G. Loy Ehlers Jr., and her beloved parents. She is survived by her cousins, Helen Ehlers (nee Hansen) of Cape May, Carol Simons (nee Mitchell) of Pitman, Delores Fitzgerald (nee Hansen) of Fairhaven, MA as well as her second cousins Devon Simons, Eric Hansen, Susan Zahka, G. Loy Ehlers III (Godson) and his wife Melissa, and their daughter (Sandy’s Goddaughter), Elsa Ehlers. Sandy graduated from Wildwood High School in 1964 and Glassboro State College in 1968. Shortly thereafter, she gained employment at Margaret Mace, where she taught second grade for 33 years until her retirement. “Miss Dunn'' was a celebrated, award winning, and beloved teacher who enriched the lives of her pupils in the classroom and beyond. Sandy was a committed philanthropist who supported a myriad of charities during her life and to whom she left a lasting legacy in death. She was an active member of the North Wildwood United Methodist Church and the Wildwood Civic Club. Sandy and her father Jack were devout Eagles fans, and in victory or defeat, those Sundays were always well spent. Sandy and her mother Alma enjoyed an exceptional friendship which impacted and enriched everyone around, especially a certain four-legged companion, Ms. Fancy. In recent years she had come to perfect the art of ‘porch parties', fine-tuning the tradition alongside her friends and neighbors whenever possible. Sandy’s positive influence and singular charm will be greatly missed by her family, her friends, and the Wildwood community she so passionately supported and loved with her whole heart. A visitation will take place at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ at 10:30AM on Friday, March 11, 2022 followed by memorial and graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a small donation be made in Sandy’s name to whichever charity feels appropriate. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Who Killed North Wildwood Toddler Can Thank Covid for Early Release
- Car Drives Off Parkway, Into Wetlands
- School Board Responds to Call for Book Ban
- Car Drives Off Road at 2 Mile Landing
- Indictments Filed March 1
- No Relief for Dennis Township Robber
- Van Drew Reacts to State of Union
- Vehicle Thefts Continue to Rise
- Former City Manager Sues Cape May
- Couple Finds Pearl at Lobster House
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Townsends Inlet - Time to boycott Chinese goods now seeing they are still buying Russian oil. Good luck with that, seeing every company and politician has offshored all of our manufacturing there.
- Sea Isle City - Can someone explain to me why NJ has beach tags? No other State has beach tags assigned by cities and towns.Florida has 10 plus more beaches than NJ and no beach tags and regularly cleaned beaches...
- Cape May - Before we all start feeling sorry for ourselves about [whatever], let’s send a prayer for Ukraine and the brave Ukrainians.
- Cape May - I am so tired of hearing the police called cops. We need to change that.
- Middle Township - Heard the county is getting ready to settle contracts with very lucrative raises it them. Over 4 million going out in raises.