DUNLEVY, THOMAS C.

Thomas C. Dunlevy, 83, of North Wildwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at his home.Tom was raised in North Wildwood and went to Wildwood High School. He was manager of Acme Markets until his retirement.Tom was a lifetime member of the Townbank Fire Company, and was also a member of he Moose Lodge.Tom was the son of the late Harry and Anna Dunlevy.He was preceded in death by his late wife Rosemarie Dunlevy, and his best friend Del Clark.Tom leaves behind his beloved wife Helen Dunlevy, his four children Lisa Wilson (Bill), Kim Vanaman (David), Tom Dunlevy (Jennifer), Brian Dunlevy (Lisa). Tom also leaves behind his bonus children - Cindy Paynter (Blaine), Gregg Dorff, and Tracy Felsing (Dennis), along with 15 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.Tom also leaves behind our extended family - Tom's godson Paul Clark (Debbie), Mae Brunell, Randy Clark (Marybeth), and the late Frankie Clark.A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date with family and close friends.
