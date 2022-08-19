DOUGLASS, PHYLLIS M. (nee Aug 19, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLASS, PHYLLIS M. (nee Rowell), 88, of Cape May, August 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of PHYLLIS DOUGLASS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesNeighbors Continue Complaints Against Deauville InnIndictments Filed Aug. 16Wildwood Police Arrest Man for Peering Into HomesAnne Heche, Actress With CMCo Roots, Dies After Car CrashSea Isle to Crack Down on Juvenile MisbehaviorN. Wildwood to Explore ‘Legal Options’ to Replenish BeachesIndictments Filed Aug. 9‘Free Little Art Gallery’ Brings Smiles in Town BankPlans for Cape May Point Science Center Take ShapeAvalon Mayor Talks Waste, Boutique Hotel in Public Address VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - Way to go stone harbor give your mayor, council and department heads $4,000 raises while the working little guys get their 2.3% increases. Cape May Courthouse - Remember when Trump propped up Kanye West as a “spoiler” against Biden? Well, Liz Cheney WILL actually syphon votes away from Trump, by way of Republicans who won’t vote for him, and can’t stomach... Townsends Inlet - As a longtime summer resident (may years now) I am a long time fan of the beach under the Townsend inlet bridge. As much as I enjoy it ,there is one major downside and that is to climb up and down... Lower - I don’t think that 87,000 of any type of worker could be found in this economy, let alone that number with the training and skills necessary to be an IRS agent, although we know the low unemployment... Middle Township - Where is our marijuana dispensary? Almost every county in NJ has one. More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald