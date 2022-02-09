DOUGHTY, NICHOLAS, 40, of Feb 9, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DOUGHTY, NICHOLAS, 40, of Dennisville, February 1, 2022. He was a US Veteran serving in the Army National Guard. To plant a tree in memory of NICHOLAS DOUGHTY, 40 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRio Grande Motel Bust Turns Up 6,000 Bags of HeroinN. Cape May House Fire Kills 1N. Wildwood Police Bust Man Retrieving Suitcase With 25+ Pounds of WeedCape Tech Teacher Impresses on ‘Jeopardy!’Indictments Filed Feb. 1Sal's Pizza Building Catches FireRumbling Felt in CMCo Not Result of Earthquake, According to USGSCourt House Woman, Family Receive Remains of Navy Pilot Shot Down in VietnamState Report Lists Oceana Rehab Among NJ's 15 Worst Nursing HomesLTE School Board Meeting VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon - The Avalon planning zoning board seems to be taking direction and guidance from Sea Isle City. What's that all about? Sea Isle City - As a local to Sea Isle City, I'm glad the mayor is holding a closed door meeting about juvenile summer gatherings. I'm also glad there will be no more Polar Bear plunge either. It's... Erma - The stretch of Fishing Creek Rd. Between Breakwater and Bayshore is getting worse and worse. Soon anyone driving on it will need a front alignment. BTW, I constantly see drivers making a right on red... Cape May - Not to advertise another paper, however, the Star and Wave editorial about Deputy Mayor Sheehan is spot on. I'm sure she will have "just one quick question" about it though. Town Bank - Caution!! This driver slows for yellow lights and stops for red lights. More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald