DOUGHERTY, REGINA

Regina (Jean) Dougherty, 82, of Cape May, died on February 6, 2022. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Jean was a graduate of Sharon Hill High School, a loving wife and mother, actress, artist, musician, athlete, lifelong volunteer, and adventurous world traveler. She had a 20-year career in the Dean’s Office at Bryn Mawr College before moving permanently to Cape May, where she was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John. She is survived by her five children, Michael, Paul, Susan Watkins, Cynthia Soguero, and David, by six grandchildren (Hannah, Emma, Andrew, Aidan, Colin, and Luke), by her sister Rosemary (Murphy) Seminara, and a niece (Alexandrea). Plans for a celebration of life at some future date are in progress. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Family Promise of Cape May County, and the East Lynne Theater Company.
