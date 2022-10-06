NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DOUGHERTY, FRANK C., 78, of Dennisville, October 3, 2022. He was Superintendent of Sea Isle City Public School District and co-owner of Doc's Custard.

To plant a tree in memory of FRANK DOUGHERTY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.