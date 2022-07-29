DONNELLY, BRIAN A., JR.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Brian A. Donnelly Jr., AKA B.DO/Dirty Shoes, of North Wildwood NJ, passed away Sunday July 24th, 2022. Brian was born in Orville, Ohio on October 8th, 1997, and raised in North Wildwood, NJ since 2000. Brian went to Margaret Mace School and the local high schools. He received his GED through the One Stop of Cape May County.Brian recently received a promotion to Sous Chef at The Pier House of Cape May to which he was a vital asset to their team. Brian valued the outdoors. He loved skate boarding, snowboarding, gaming, and his puppy Arlo. Brian enjoyed golfing and used a set of golf clubs he recently received from Cape Counseling.Brian impacted the lives of the many friends he made throughout his life. Brian is survived by his father, Brian Donnelly Sr., three sisters, Audrey, Sarah, Alisa, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brian is resting in peace with his mother, Linda Campbell, who was pre-deceased in 2016.Any gifts or donations can be sent to the local Suicide Prevention Causes. A memorial service will be held 6 PM on Tuesday August 9th, 2022, at Ingersoll -Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 5 pm.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of BRIAN DONNELLY, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.