DONNELLY, BRIAN A., JR.

Brian A. Donnelly Jr., AKA B.DO/Dirty Shoes, of North Wildwood NJ, passed away Sunday July 24th, 2022. Brian was born in Orville, Ohio on October 8th, 1997, and raised in North Wildwood, NJ since 2000. Brian went to Margaret Mace School and the local high schools. He received his GED through the One Stop of Cape May County.Brian recently received a promotion to Sous Chef at The Pier House of Cape May to which he was a vital asset to their team. Brian valued the outdoors. He loved skate boarding, snowboarding, gaming, and his puppy Arlo. Brian enjoyed golfing and used a set of golf clubs he recently received from Cape Counseling.Brian impacted the lives of the many friends he made throughout his life. Brian is survived by his father, Brian Donnelly Sr., three sisters, Audrey, Sarah, Alisa, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brian is resting in peace with his mother, Linda Campbell, who was pre-deceased in 2016.Any gifts or donations can be sent to the local Suicide Prevention Causes. A memorial service will be held 6 PM on Tuesday August 9th, 2022, at Ingersoll -Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 5 pm.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Machete Wielding Man Arrested in Wildwood
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- Court House Woman Dead After Parkway Crash
- Police: 2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- Police: Man Charged with Handgun Possession After Suicide Attempt
- Byron, Troiano Knew About Issues with Health Insurance, Former Commissioner Claims
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
- Indictments Filed July 26
- Police Seek Public’s Help in Theft Investigation
- Cape May Point House Slated for Demolition
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - New poll suggests 64% of Republicans will not vote for Trump if he goes to prison.
- Cape May - And political candidate who supports the Trump fantasy that the election was stolen should not be allowed to run for office. Why? Because there is absolutely no proof, not one shred of evidence, not...
- Cape May - After years of ignoring bicycle law violators, Cape May police are now cracking down. I just saw a guy biking down Beach Avenue get a ticket for going through a red light at Gurney Street, although...
- Wildwood - With no safe bike path in the city of Wildwood after 1:00, I see people riding bikes on the sidewalks of Pacific Ave. all day. I can't tell you how many near misses of bikes almost hitting...
- Wildwood - Time for the Mayor in Wildwood and the commissioner to get to city cleaned up before the re-call starts . Make the police get tough on quality of life and traffic crimes. Make code enforcement do it...