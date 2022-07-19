Dawn V. Donahue, 91, Villas, NJ formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Victoria Commons Lower Township NJ. Born December 7, 1930 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Margaret (Anderson) Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband the late Craig R. Donahue (October 27, 2013) and her son-in-law Gill Brandis (2019).Dawn was last employed as the Assistant to the President of UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Union, Philadelphia. She was a member of St. Barnabas by the Sea Church, Villas, where she was a former lay Eucharistic Minister, President of the Episcopal Woman (ECW), Vestry Treasurer, Contributing Writer to the Clarion Parish Newsletter, and also Associate of Holy Cross Monastery, High Park NY. She was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Philadelphia and a member of the local Chapter of the Eastern Star. She also was a member of the Lower Township Board of Health.She will be deeply missed by her children Barbara Jolly (Ron), Northfield; Judy Brandis, Villas; and Craig, Jr. (Kristen), North Cape May; grandchildren Ambre, Shelly, Kerryn, Robert, James, and Stacey; and 9 great-grandchildren.Private interment and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Cold Spring Cemetery. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com to share a condolence for the Donahue family.
