DOHERTY, DENNIS MICHAEL

Dennis Michael Doherty, 70, of Cape May, NJ, passed away suddenly on June 16, 2020.Dennis was born May 19, 1950, and was originally from Union City, New Jersey. Dennis is predeceased by his sister Maureen Best, his mother Josephine Doherty, and his father Michael Doherty. Dennis is dearly missed and forever loved by his family, which include his wife of 50 years Lucille Doherty, his four children, Brian (and Brenda) Doherty, Steven (and Colleen) Doherty, Diana (and Michael) Flanigan and Shannon Doherty, as well as his seven grandchildren.Dennis worked as an electrician for the New York Times for 27 years before moving to Cape May, NJ. This is where he owned and operated The Dormer House Bed & Breakfast for 20 years with his wife Lucille. Dennis retired at the age of 66 and rediscovered his love for playing the drums. Music was a big part of his life and he loved passing that along to his children. Playing music together became one of his favorite pastimes.Dennis’s family will finally be able to have a private memorial service with close friends and family on December 3rd, to celebrate his life that was lost too soon.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- $21M Avalon Sale Sets Record
- Police Catch Man Asleep on the Couch of an 'Unoccupied' House
- AG Detective’s Irish Weekend Case Dismissed
- Luxury Hotel Meets Wildwood Boardwalk in Developer’s New Bid
- Crest Okays Offsite Affordable Rentals
- Emotions Run High as Orsted Hears from Ocean City
- Cape May to Prohibit ‘Exhibition Driving’
- Indictments Filed Nov. 15
- Stone Harbor Property Owners Urge Collaboration with Avalon on Beach Tag Pricing
- No Charges Filed Against Woman Who Hung Dolls
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - With the holiday season approaching please remember that you cannot pay it forward and commit a random act of kindness unless you have social media evidence to prove you did it.
- Lower Township - Why does Georgia have a run off when one senate candidate has a 36,465 lead over the other candidate. Thank You
- Cape May Courthouse - While I commiserate with the mother of 2 from Lower, that things are more expensive today, I highly doubt Biden is responsible for all of it, and you offer no concrete evidence. Inflation, oil...
- Avalon - Biden is defeating Russia for next to nothing. Bidens monetary assistance represents 5.6% of total US defense spending. But Russia is a primary adversary of the US, a top tier rival not too far...
- Cape May Courthouse - Who knows what’s in the mind of Elon Musk? Maybe he needs a $44 Billion tax write-off (must be nice to have such problems). Maybe he wants to rebuild Twitter from the ground up, or maybe he wants to...