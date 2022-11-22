DOHERTY, DENNIS MICHAEL

Dennis Michael Doherty, 70, of Cape May, NJ, passed away suddenly on June 16, 2020.Dennis was born May 19, 1950, and was originally from Union City, New Jersey. Dennis is predeceased by his sister Maureen Best, his mother Josephine Doherty, and his father Michael Doherty. Dennis is dearly missed and forever loved by his family, which include his wife of 50 years Lucille Doherty, his four children, Brian (and Brenda) Doherty, Steven (and Colleen) Doherty, Diana (and Michael) Flanigan and Shannon Doherty, as well as his seven grandchildren.Dennis worked as an electrician for the New York Times for 27 years before moving to Cape May, NJ. This is where he owned and operated The Dormer House Bed & Breakfast for 20 years with his wife Lucille. Dennis retired at the age of 66 and rediscovered his love for playing the drums. Music was a big part of his life and he loved passing that along to his children. Playing music together became one of his favorite pastimes.Dennis’s family will finally be able to have a private memorial service with close friends and family on December 3rd, to celebrate his life that was lost too soon.

