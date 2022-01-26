DIXON, ANDRICK VON, 58 Jan 26, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXON, ANDRICK VON, 58, of Ocean City, January 17, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of ANDRICK DIXON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesParking Rules Could Change in N. WildwoodWhat’s Life Like Inside Stone Harbor’s Tiniest Homes?W. Wildwood Police Officer Admits Threatening to Kill Ex-girlfriendNo One Home at Time of House Fire on Stone Harbor Blvd.Indictments Filed Jan. 18She Wouldn't Go EasyBridge Commission OKs Doubling Tolls Across 5 County BridgesCOAH Fund Controversy Lingers in Cape MayCounty Announces 8 New Covid DeathsMontreal Beach Resort, Harry's Ocean Bar Get New Owner VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood Crest - I commented on this before and it wasn't printed. The reason the Wildwood Police Budget is so high is because of the people they have to deal with day in and out. Look around. The area is "... Wildwood - I see where N. Wildwood is considering an option to allow residents, to park blocking their own driveways, hence, their own personal parking space. I consider it an injustice to other motorists who... Cape May Courthouse - No heat in multiple county owned buildings. The new director of facilities and services is doing a bang up job. Great work County Commissioner's. Choosing friends over qualifications as usual.... North Wildwood - Perhaps Sarah Palin could keep an eye out of her window to see when Russia starts to invade Ukraine? North Wildwood - Thank you to our North Wildwood leaders for making the decision to replenish our beaches. I would however, like to see our summer tourists help pay for those beaches in the form of beach fees. More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald